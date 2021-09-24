Vehicle flees hit-and-run crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one injured Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. this morning between the exits of Briley Parkway and Harding Place.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The other vehicle did not stop, and no description of that car or driver is available at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.