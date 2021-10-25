Vehicle fire closes I-24 West in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck fire has closed a portion of Interstate 24 in South Nashville Monday morning.
The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 57 between the Haywood Lane and Harding Place exits.
The driver was able to exit the cab before it became engulfed in flames and no injuries were reported. According to the transit manifest, the truck was supposed to be hauling furniture but first responders said the trailer contained only barrels.
It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.