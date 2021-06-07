Vehicle crashes into Franklin home; Police search for hit-and-run suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for the driver who crashed a vehicle into a home and left the scene Sunday night.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Battle Avenue.

Police on the scene told News 2 the driver left the scene after the crash. A shoe was found in nearby in the street. They are unsure if it is one of the suspect’s shoes.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash.

No other information was immediately released.