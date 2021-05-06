Vehicle break-ins and thefts on the rise in Nashville, police outline areas hit hardest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Breaking into cars and stealing vehicles, these crimes have been reported more than 180 times since last week. It’s a problem Metro Police are working to decrease, especially in some of the hardest-hit areas.

It’s something Sarah Southerland knows all too well about.

“You just never expect it to be you,” Southerland said, looking at the shattered glass that now fills the back seat of her husband’s car.

Southerland says on Sunday, someone broke into her and her husband’s cars.

“Our cars, the glass, and everything was destroyed,” Southerland said, “There were cinder blocks in our cars, mine went through the back windshield and they also did the back passenger side. and then on my husband’s car, they did the back windshield.”

Southerland isn’t the only one. Since last week, Metro Police have reported nearly 30 other cars were either broken into or stolen in East Nashville alone.

“It was definitely an eye opener,” said Southerland.

Less than ten minutes away, the Edgehill neighborhood is seeing a similar problem.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me, several things here lately, in the last couple of months, from car break-ins to destroying mailboxes,” said Mamie Turner.

Using Crime Mapping, police can inform the community about crime in specific neighborhoods. Within two miles surrounding Turner’s home, there have been 26 vehicle thefts and break-ins reported over the past two weeks.

The map shows areas like East Nashville, Antioch, and Berry Hill are some of the top communities being targeted.

“I think if all us neighbors connect with each other and keep a rapport with the police department and they keep a rapport with us, things will kind of change,” said Turner.

Turner has been living in the same neighborhood for the past twelve years and says these types of crimes must stop.

Metro Police say a major issue linked to these car break-ins is the number of guns found in these vehicles. Last week, more than 20 guns were stolen from cars and trucks throughout Nashville, seven of them were in cars that were left open or unlocked.