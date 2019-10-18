Vaping illnesses rise in Tennessee, THC products linked to most

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

TENNESSEE (WKRN) — The state of Tennessee has seen an increase of illnesses possibly due to vaping.

Every week, the Tennessee Department of Health updates its number of vaping related illnesses. Last week the state was at 49, and this week its at 53.

Nashville is the first city in the state to report a vaping related death.

According to the TDH, of the 53 patients, 66% of patients are male, the median age of patients is 24 years and ages range from 16 to 56 years and 79% of patients are under 35 years old.

Officials say vaping products containing THC purchased off the street are linked to many of the reported illnesses, and play a major role in the outbreak.