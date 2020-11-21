Vandy vs Florida game now will air on News 2 at 11:00 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt hosts sixth-ranked Florida Saturday in a game that has been moved to ABC and News 2. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.
The move comes after the game featuring Clemson and Florida State was suddenly postponed due to a COVID-19 development.
Vanderbilt is looking for its first win of the season. The Commodores are 0-6.
Florida comes to Nashville with a 5-1 record, including a three-game winning streak. The Gators’ only loss this season is to Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
MORE COVERAGE
News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.