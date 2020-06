Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon made a huge splash on the PGA Tour finishing tied for third at the Traveler’s Championship at 17-under.

Gordon took home a check a $436,600 and more importantly an invitation to next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

While finishing third is impressive Gordon hit the weekend in position to win after opening with blistering rounds of 66 and 62. He followed up a 71 Saturday playing with PGA star Phil Mickelson with a red hot 64 on Sunday.