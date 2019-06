Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin (16) stomps on home plate after hitting a two-run home run against Louisville in the seventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Tuesday night’s College World Series matchup between Vanderbilt University and Mississippi State University is postponed due to inclement weather, according to university officials.

The game will now be held on Wednesday at 1:07 p.m.

Officials said fans can still use their original ticket to enter the ballpark for the rescheduled game.

The Louisville vs. Auburn game is also delayed until at least 9 p.m. Tuesday.

