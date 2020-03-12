Vanderbilt University students scramble to move off campus after new Coronavirus policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Vanderbilt University returned from spring break this week to find their classes had been moved online for the rest of the month after an employee at the Vanderbilt Medical Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Wednesday evening, the school extended online classes for the rest of the semester and said all students had to move off campus by Sunday.

Thursday morning, several students scrambled to get their things packed and make arrangements to get home.

“Fortunately, my parents are able to come move me out by Sunday, but I’m probably an exception, and I can’t imagine what other people are having to go through,” said Sophomore Karl Wirth.

“I’m flying home tomorrow and so I’m putting half my stuff in storage and the other half is coming home on the plane with me,” said Sophomore Caroline Orgel, “Definitely not ideal, big financial burden since it’s so unplanned.”

The university said in a statement they are “evaluating an approach to address on-campus housing and dining fees for the remaining month of classes.”