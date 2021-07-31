Vanderbilt University residence halls demolished in controlled implosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two residence halls on Vanderbilt University’s campus were demolished in a controlled implosion on Saturday.

According to a release from Layton Construction, Carmichael Towers one and two were demolished in a controlled implosion. Carmichael Tower three and four were demolished in 2019.

This demolition makes way for a new residential college under the campus’ FutureVU program in support of the university’s academic strategic plan.

Courtesy: Vanderbilt Photograph of the Carmichael Towers buildings in 2019

Courtesy: Vanderbilt, Residential College C rendering

The controlled implosions took place only seconds apart from one another.

“These towers were located on one of Nashville’s busiest streets, West End Avenue, which is aligned with stores, restaurants and hotels. The successful implosion of the Vanderbilt residence halls took a great deal of planning and precision to ensure success,” said Sean Farrell, Layton Construction’s construction manager.