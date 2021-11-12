Vanderbilt shares plans for upgrades to athletic facilities

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics)- Change is coming. On Friday, Vanderbilt announced its next step in the Vandy United campaign, sharing renderings for several projects that will reinvent the future of Vanderbilt Athletics.

Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee said this project is something they’re committed to, adding that it’s good to see their vision finally coming to life.

“After months of hard work to create and refine designs that reflect and honor who we are as a university, these initial renderings are another important step in our journey. Much work remains to transform renderings into reality, but it is easier today to see where we are headed.”

Vandy United is $300 million investment in Commodore athletics, and a commitment to provide a greater overall experience for all Vanderbilt student-athletes.

“Vanderbilt’s mission is to bring together talented people and provide them with the tools and supportive environment to grow and realize their potential over the course of a lifetime. This requires ongoing investments,’ Chancellor Daniel Diermeier told Vanderbilt Athletics.

Per Vanderbilt, these are the details on all projects:

Basketball operations center and north end zone stadium upgrades

Located in current north end zone of Vanderbilt Stadium

Multi-floor building with two practice gyms spanning more than 90,000 square feet

New student-athlete locker rooms and lounges

New weight room

New athletic training facility

Premium hospitality areas

New videoboard to enhance football game day experience

New premium seating in addition to loge boxes for football game days

Visiting football locker room

New north concourse expansion connecting Vanderbilt Stadium’s east and west concourses

Convenient access to Memorial Gymnasium

South end zone facility

Replacing current south end zone seating bowl of Vanderbilt Stadium

Multi-floor building spanning more than 130,000 square feet

Football game day locker room

Student-athlete training table and dining facility, five times larger than current dining facility

New diverse premium seat offerings for football game days, including living room boxes, loge boxes, club seating, field-level seating, founders’ suites, club suites and open-air tailgate suites

Renovated concourse twice as large as current footprint, also doubling the number of concession stands with expanded offerings

New videoboard and stadium acoustics system

Football operations center and expanded McGugin Center

Expanding current square footage of McGugin Center by more than 175 percent

New academic center doubling the size of current student-athlete academic center

Football locker room and lounge area

Football weight room

All-sports athletic training room to more than double in size

Hydrotherapy and recovery areas

Student-athlete nutrition stations

New sport science lab

Team meeting rooms

Coaches’ offices

New Olympic sports weight room featuring more than 150 percent more square footage than existing weight room

New Olympic sports locker rooms, with more than twice the space of current footprint

Indoor practice facility

Situated on footprint of current football practice field

More than 100,000 square feet

120-yard artificial turf football field

Fully conditioned, which facilitates year-round training

Right now Vanderbilt plants to break ground in fall 2022.