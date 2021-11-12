Vanderbilt shares plans for upgrades to athletic facilities

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics)- Change is coming. On Friday, Vanderbilt announced its next step in the Vandy United campaign, sharing renderings for several projects that will reinvent the future of Vanderbilt Athletics.
Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee said this project is something they’re committed to, adding that it’s good to see their vision finally coming to life.
“After months of hard work to create and refine designs that reflect and honor who we are as a university, these initial renderings are another important step in our journey. Much work remains to transform renderings into reality, but it is easier today to see where we are headed.”
Vandy United is $300 million investment in Commodore athletics, and a commitment to provide a greater overall experience for all Vanderbilt student-athletes.
“Vanderbilt’s mission is to bring together talented people and provide them with the tools and supportive environment to grow and realize their potential over the course of a lifetime. This requires ongoing investments,’ Chancellor Daniel Diermeier told Vanderbilt Athletics.
Per Vanderbilt, these are the details on all projects:
Basketball operations center and north end zone stadium upgrades
- Located in current north end zone of Vanderbilt Stadium
- Multi-floor building with two practice gyms spanning more than 90,000 square feet
- New student-athlete locker rooms and lounges
- New weight room
- New athletic training facility
- Premium hospitality areas
- New videoboard to enhance football game day experience
- New premium seating in addition to loge boxes for football game days
- Visiting football locker room
- New north concourse expansion connecting Vanderbilt Stadium’s east and west concourses
- Convenient access to Memorial Gymnasium
South end zone facility
- Replacing current south end zone seating bowl of Vanderbilt Stadium
- Multi-floor building spanning more than 130,000 square feet
- Football game day locker room
- Student-athlete training table and dining facility, five times larger than current dining facility
- New diverse premium seat offerings for football game days, including living room boxes, loge boxes, club seating, field-level seating, founders’ suites, club suites and open-air tailgate suites
- Renovated concourse twice as large as current footprint, also doubling the number of concession stands with expanded offerings
- New videoboard and stadium acoustics system
Football operations center and expanded McGugin Center
- Expanding current square footage of McGugin Center by more than 175 percent
- New academic center doubling the size of current student-athlete academic center
- Football locker room and lounge area
- Football weight room
- All-sports athletic training room to more than double in size
- Hydrotherapy and recovery areas
- Student-athlete nutrition stations
- New sport science lab
- Team meeting rooms
- Coaches’ offices
- New Olympic sports weight room featuring more than 150 percent more square footage than existing weight room
- New Olympic sports locker rooms, with more than twice the space of current footprint
Indoor practice facility
- Situated on footprint of current football practice field
- More than 100,000 square feet
- 120-yard artificial turf football field
- Fully conditioned, which facilitates year-round training
Right now Vanderbilt plants to break ground in fall 2022.