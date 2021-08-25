Vanderbilt reports record-high volume of admitted COVID patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Health currently has 176 admitted COVID-19 patients across their healthcare system, according to an official with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The number of admitted COVID patients is now the highest volume, system-wide, Vanderbilt has had during the pandemic. The previous record of 175 admitted COVID-19 patients was set on January 4, 2021.

Vanderbilt also reports 99% of the admitted cases have the Delta variant.

Of the 176 admitted, 16 are pediatric patients.

Vanderbilt also reports a record-high average of just over 6,800 visits per week to the system’s walk-in and Walgreens locations.