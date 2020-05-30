Vanderbilt releases new modeling report showing trends of economic activity across the state

(WKRN) —- On Friday, researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center released a new modeling report highlighting economic activity across the state.

“To really get a 360 degree view of how the virus is affecting the health of Tennesseans, the healthcare system in Tennessee and more broadly the economy.” said Dr. John Graves, a researcher with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The study tracked peoples “mobility” into various places (i.e: grocery store, church, physicians offices) and regions (i.e.: rural versus metropolitan areas) using protected cellphone data.

Researchers say the collective willingness to travel somewhere can serve as an example of how the economy of a particular region might be recovering.

“People have increasingly engage in additional economy activity outside their homes – areas that have been least affected [by COVID19 cases] have seen a higher rebound in terms of mobility than areas that have been most affected.” said Graves

“It underscores how important it is for the state, and Tennesseans more broadly, to ensure that the virus is suppressed so the suppression of economic activity in areas most affected by the virus doesn’t spread out across the state.”

To read the study in its entirety click here.