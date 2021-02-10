Vanderbilt offers free cyberbullying and internet safety webinar for parents

In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo, Rachel Whalen looks at her phone at her home in Draper, Utah. Whalen remembers feeling gutted in high school when a former friend would mock her online postings, threaten to unfollow or unfriend her on social media and post inside jokes about her to others online. The cyberbullying was so distressing that Whalen even contemplated suicide. There’s a rise in cyberbullying nationwide, with three times as many girls reporting being harassed online or by text message than boys, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A danger, involving children. Vanderbilt Health says teenagers spend nine hours a day online, and that’s not including time for homework. More than half report that they have been bullied or harassed. 90-percent of teenagers believe online bullying is a problem. But what can you do about it?

Thursday at noon, Vanderbilt will host a free web session to help stop bullying and start family conversation about what’s acceptable online.

“Our kids have only known a world with computers, cell phones, and the internet. So, it’s very different and it certainly makes sense that parents have a low worry meter about this. We are really trying to get ahead of this with kids instead of dealing with it after it happens,” says Danielle McDonough, licensed clinical social worker.  

Register for the webinar here.

