Vanderbilt offers free cyberbullying and internet safety webinar for parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A danger, involving children. Vanderbilt Health says teenagers spend nine hours a day online, and that’s not including time for homework. More than half report that they have been bullied or harassed. 90-percent of teenagers believe online bullying is a problem. But what can you do about it?
Thursday at noon, Vanderbilt will host a free web session to help stop bullying and start family conversation about what’s acceptable online.
“Our kids have only known a world with computers, cell phones, and the internet. So, it’s very different and it certainly makes sense that parents have a low worry meter about this. We are really trying to get ahead of this with kids instead of dealing with it after it happens,” says Danielle McDonough, licensed clinical social worker.
Register for the webinar here.
