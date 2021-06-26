Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

Vanderbilt’s CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from North Carolina State in the fourth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt men’s baseball team is heading to the College World Series Championship.

The NCAA announcement comes after several North Carolina State University players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vanderbilt Commodores won Friday’s game against the Wolfpack 3-1.

The two teams were set to play again Saturday afternoon but the NCAA declared the game a no contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

NCAA Baseball tweeted out the following statement:

NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee:



The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021