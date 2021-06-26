Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt men’s baseball team is heading to the College World Series Championship.
The NCAA announcement comes after several North Carolina State University players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vanderbilt Commodores won Friday’s game against the Wolfpack 3-1.
The two teams were set to play again Saturday afternoon but the NCAA declared the game a no contest because of COVID-19 protocols.
NCAA Baseball tweeted out the following statement:
