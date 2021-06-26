Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vanderbilt’s CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from North Carolina State in the fourth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt men’s baseball team is heading to the College World Series Championship.

The NCAA announcement comes after several North Carolina State University players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vanderbilt Commodores won Friday’s game against the Wolfpack 3-1.

The two teams were set to play again Saturday afternoon but the NCAA declared the game a no contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

NCAA Baseball tweeted out the following statement:

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss