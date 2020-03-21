Vanderbilt Medical Center prepares for possible COVID-19 surge in patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt officials confirmed one of their parking garage that is now sectioned off, is for assessment and is not intended for inpatient care.

According to reports, Thursday, March 19th Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 hotline answered nearly 13 hundred calls. The hospital’s designated coronavirus assessment site saw more than 11 hundred patients and in a matter of 24 hours, Vanderbilt’s lab completed tests on more than 600 samples with 2,000 left to go.

Officials say, patients without symptoms will not be assessed for COVID-19. Vanderbilt has established 11 testing sites across Middle Tennessee for people who are experiencing symptoms.

For patients and employees with respiratory illnesses who need assessment for COVID-19, Vanderbilt Health has established these designated assessment sites:

· Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A

· Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A

· Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Spring Hill, 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100

· Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South

· Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, Cool Springs, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110

· Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

· Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road

· Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Nolensville, 940 Oldham Drive

· Vanderbilt Primary Care Clarksville, 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B

· Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike

· Vanderbilt Primary Care Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 2 Cheatham 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 140* Dickson 3 Dyer 2 Fayette 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 7 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Maury 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Putnam 5 Roane 1 Robertson 2 Rutherford 5 Scott 2 Sevier 2 Shelby 40 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 2 Washington 2 Williamson 47 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 59 Unknown 10 Total Cases – as of (3/21/20) 371

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

