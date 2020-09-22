Vanderbilt launches voter registration initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University is launching a new voter registration and participation initiative.

Vanderbilt officials said the focus is to encourage every member of the university community to vote in the upcoming federal, state and local elections.

The university is partnering with Turbovote in this initiative. It’s a platform to allow people to sign up for election reminds, help with registration and locate specific vote-by-mail information.

Vanderbilt officials said in Tennessee, voter participation has declined in recent years. More information is available here.

