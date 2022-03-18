NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Public Safety is partnering with Metro Police in finding a man who sexually assaulted multiple women on campus.

“I’m a little surprised,” said Mairead Toole, a freshman. “I wouldn’t expect that.”

Two reports were made Wednesday, then another three were made Thursday night. Each time women were grabbed or slapped on the buttocks by the same man.

“It’s terrifying. It’s not a good feeling to have,” said Skylar Britton, a senior. “We have security on campus for a reason. And I don’t really know why they haven’t caught the guy yet.”

Grace Darcey, a sophomore, said two of her close friends were assaulted.

“It kind of shows the greater issue going on here,” said Darcey. “Vandy is not taking sexual assault on this campus as serious as it needs to be. It’s just really uncomfortable.”

In a statement to News 2, a spokesperson for the university wrote:

“At Vanderbilt, we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety of each and every member of our community. Acts of sexual assault in any context are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are committed to holding perpetrators accountable.

The sexual assaults reported on March 16 and March 17 remain under investigation and VUPS is working with the Metro Nashville Police Department, surrounding universities, and our community to gather information and identify the suspect. We have also enacted enhanced safety and security measures including increasing patrols on and around our campus and are encouraging our community to immediately report any behavior or incidents of a criminal or safety concern to VUPS.

VUPD has determined that the suspect in each of the incidents reported on March 16 and March 17 is the individual pictured in the attached flier. The suspect was last seen Thursday evening just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 21st Ave S. and West End Ave. wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, baseball cap, black and white checkered shoes, and dark-colored backpack.” — John O’Brien, Media Relations Specialist, Strategic Communications

University police are now working with Metro detectives and surrounding universities to try to identify this suspect. If you know him, call police.