Vanderbilt announces zero waste commitment by 2030

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt officials say the university is committed to achieving zero waste by the year 2030 to reduce their environmental footprint.

Zero waste is defined as a 90 percent diversion rate from the landfill, acknowledging that no institution is completely waste-free.

They have also committed to addressing emissions related to waste disposal and recycling and to making progress toward the university’s carbon neutral and Net Positive + Resilience energy goals by 2050.

Vanderbilt is the first premier institution in the Southeast to pursue carbon neutrality and set a Net Zero + Resilience goal for on-campus and purchased power.

Vanderbilt has reached a 47% diversion rate, but the ‘Zero Waste Master Plan’ will accelerate the university’s efforts to reach a 90% diversion rate over the next decade.

Several initiatives will be implemented to reach these goals in areas such as food waste collection; recycling and waste infrastructure; material tracking, adaptability and reuse; waste elimination or reduction; sustainable substitutes; purchasing and payment services; education and outreach; and data tracking and reporting.

