Vanderbilt announces ‘Return to Campus Plan’ beginning May 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University is announcing its phased reopening plans, which begin on Monday, May 18.

Phase 1 of the university’s “Return to Campus Plan” is limited to research that cannot be conducted remotely. Faculty and staff will continue to work from home unless otherwise told by a manager.

“I believe Vanderbilt research is absolutely essential to solving the problems we face as a society, most immediately the COVID-19 pandemic,” Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente said in a statement about reopening plans. “Our researchers and I want this essential work to resume as soon as possible.”

Face masks will be required on campus, Both indoors and outdoors. Also, density limits will be placed in all workspaces. No events or gatherings will be allowed.

Interim Chancellor Wente and Vice Chancellor Eric Kopstain will hold a Zoom town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 13, at noon to share additional details on reopening campus.