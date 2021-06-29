Vanderbilt AD condemns ‘racist slurs’ used at College World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University’s athletic director has condemned “racist slurs” she said were hurled at student-athlete parents during Monday night’s game of the College World Series.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning from her official Twitter account, Candice Storey Lee posted that she was “deeply troubled” by the slurs and called them “absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior.”

I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

“Such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society,” Storey Lee wrote.

She added, “to the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support… you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation.”

The incident happened Monday night, as Vanderbilt University played Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

One Vanderbilt fan who attended the game at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha told News 2 that several Mississippi State fans had “yelled racial slurs” and “downgrading remarks” at the Vanderbilt parents. He described the situation as “absolutely disgusting, embarrassing and completely uncalled for.”

In a statement on social media Tuesday afternoon, John Cohen, the athletic director at Mississippi State University wrote, “We join Vanderbilt in declaring such behavior unacceptable and in direct conflict with the values of both institutions and our fan bases.”

“The College World Series serves as a celebration of the entire sport of college baseball,” Cohen continued. “Highly inappropriate events must neither be tolerated nor allowed to detract from the on-the-field accomplishments of the student-athletes and their teams who have earned the right to participate on this national stage.”

An NCAA spokesperson released a statement, as well, and said the association was working to gather more information about what occurred and to put “additional security measures” in place.

The association’s full statement reads: “Racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships, including the Men’s College World Series. The NCAA is working with our partners at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha to gather more information about what occurred at last night’s game and put additional security measures in place. Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security.”

Vanderbilt went on to defeat Mississippi State in Game 1 of the series.

The Communications Director at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha told News 2 that the stadium will have added security measures in place for Game 2, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.