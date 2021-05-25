Vandals hit Nashville home 3 times this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — A Nashville home has been hit by vandals at least three times this month according to Metro Police.

It happened on Ivywood Drive in the Clovernook neighborhood.

Chris Hall owns the property and has been renovating the home for a while. But he says the vandals have caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage to it since May 1. Right now no one is living in the home.

“It’s gotten so severe that we can’t even keep up with the damage because it’s increasing more and more and more,” Hall said. “This is something that is costing money out of someone’s pocket to fix the house!”

The vandals spray-painted expletives on walls, broke windows, and threw paint on the backside of the house. Hall said based off the words painted on the home he thinks the vandalism was done deliberately.

“Deep down I’m hurt for my family and I’m hurt that people can find it upon themselves to do this much damage to other people’s property,” Hall said. “Before this gets worse for them, it would be in their best interest to come forward and at least work some sort of solution out. Because we are not out to hurt anyone, but we will prosecute to the fullest if this is left undone.”

According to a Metro Nashville Police report, neighbors told investigators they saw two teenagers running from the home on Sunday night.

If you know who’s responsible for the damage to Hall’s home, you can call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Hall said he will also pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.