Vandals accused of attempting to pry open Antioch ATM

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested after attempting to pry open an ATM in Antioch back in July.

According to an affidavit, on July 11, 2021, surveillance video captured 46-year-old Shannon Hull, and 23-year-old Robert Mace approaching the bank located on Hickory Hollow Parkway around 11:40 p.m. Police said the two were seen walking up to the drive-thru Regions Bank ATM.

Officials reported Mace used an unknown tool to try and pry open the ATM, while Hull stood by as a lookout.

After about 25 minutes, the two left. Although Hull and Mace did not get any cash, police say they did cause $2,341 in damages to the ATM.