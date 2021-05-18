Vandal throws concrete slab through window of Lewisburg non-profit organization

LEWISBURG, Tenn (WKRN) — Four years ago, Frank Sullivan started HOPEtown, a non-profit Christian organization dedicated to helping those in need in Lewisburg.

But early Tuesday morning, someone vandalized their property on Fifth Avenue.

“Does anyone want their phone to ring at 3 a.m.? No. But it was the police dispatcher saying that a window here in the back had been broken and it appeared someone had broken in,” Sullivan said.

Lewisburg Police say the suspect used a concrete block to shatter the glass on HOPEtown’s front doors. Sullivan says normally they use it to prop open the door during the day.

According to Sullivan, this is the fourth time in four years that HOPEtown has been broken into. Whoever shattered the window on Tuesday didn’t take anything, but they did cause $300 worth of damage.

“In reality, it was more of an irritation than anything,” Sullivan said. “If you’re going to operate in a neighborhood with extreme need, where people live on the margins and find themselves in desperate circumstances, and you’re going to minister to people who are broken to addiction and mental illness, they’re on the edge. So, we are far more likely to experience this than probably most places,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says they are now planning to install security cameras on the property and won’t be leaving the concrete door stoppers outside. He wants to remind the community that if they need something, HOPEtown will help them.

If you know anything about what happened, call Lewisburg Police Department at (931) 359-4044.