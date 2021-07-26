Vandal hits Franklin boutique hours before grand opening

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last weekend was supposed to be special for JoAnna Corbin. The grand opening of her women’s clothing store, J. Lee Boutique, was scheduled for Saturday afternoon. But Saturday morning Corbin found her storefront vandalized.

“It just looked like a mess, honestly,” Corbin said. “My grand opening was hours away. I had been working all week, my mother and myself and my friends, and to think that somebody was trying to take my grand opening away from me just broke my heart!”

Someone evidently used white spray paint to damage the store’s front door, front windows, sign, and a car parked outside the shop.

“Seeing my business just covered in nasty things, I can’t even describe how I felt,” Corbin said.

A neighboring business caught a man on their surveillance camera walking through the parking lot around 1:30 Saturday morning. The footage shows him looking through the boutique’s windows and then spray painting the outside of the store.

The suspect didn’t break into the building or damage any merchandise. But, Corbin filed a police report and posted about the vandalism on Facebook.

She said volunteers from across town helped her clean up ahead of the grand opening.

“I just felt so loved by the community. I had never felt so much support in my entire life. By friends coming out, by strangers coming out to help me,” Corbin said. “The day started off as a nightmare, but it didn’t end that way.”

Corbin said she recognizes the man in the surveillance footage and is confident investigators will get to the bottom of it. Franklin Police told News 2 Monday afternoon they had not yet made an arrest in the case.

“I have no doubt justice will be served,” Corbin said.

If you know anything about what happened, call the Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.