Vaccine mandate for federal contractors blocked in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WKRN) – Kentucky’s attorney general has won a preliminary court order to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors.

The preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove. It stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

In early November, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a lawsuit challenging the mandate along with Ohio and Tennessee. The lawsuit argued the vaccine mandate was unconstitutional and the president did not have the authority to issue the mandate.

“This is a significant ruling because it gives immediate relief from the federal government’s vaccine requirement to Kentuckians who either contract with the federal government or work for a federal contractor,” Attorney General Cameron said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.