Vaccinated Nashville resident among latest COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vaccinated Nashville resident was among the seven people to die from COVID-19 over the last two days, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor John Cooper released the information Wednesday morning and said that three of the 961 virus-related deaths in Davidson County have been vaccinated residents.

1 of the 7 newly reported COVID-19 deaths had received a vaccination.



961 Nashvillians have died from COVID-19. 3 of those 961 victims were vaccinated.



Since vaccinations were open to everyone age 55+, 106 Nashvillians have died of COVID. 97% of those victims were unvaccinated. https://t.co/HsGQfIEZ33 — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) August 11, 2021

Since vaccinations were made open to people age 55 and older, 106 Nashville residents have died from COVID-19, the mayor said. He added that 97% of those victims were unvaccinated.

Mayor Cooper said there were 519 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the last 48 hours.

He revealed that 54.8% of Nashville residents have received a vaccination.