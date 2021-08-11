Vaccinated Nashville resident among latest COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vaccinated Nashville resident was among the seven people to die from COVID-19 over the last two days, according to the city’s mayor.
Mayor John Cooper released the information Wednesday morning and said that three of the 961 virus-related deaths in Davidson County have been vaccinated residents.
Since vaccinations were made open to people age 55 and older, 106 Nashville residents have died from COVID-19, the mayor said. He added that 97% of those victims were unvaccinated.
Mayor Cooper said there were 519 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the last 48 hours.
He revealed that 54.8% of Nashville residents have received a vaccination.