UTPD: Suspect in supposed YouTube producer groping incidents arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department said Wednesday the man suspected of approaching two females on campus claiming to be a YouTube producer and attempted to grope them, has been arrested.

Paul Hollins was arrested Wednesday near UT Gardens for criminal trespassing. Hollins was taken to the Knox County Jail.

A “Timely Warning” or Safety Notice, went out to the UT Knoxville campus Tuesday.

The UT Police Department has twice received information regarding an individual in the area of the Institute of Agriculture. In each incident an individual claiming to be a YouTube video producer stops females walking in the area to answer questions for a cash prize. When the questions are answered incorrectly, the individual grabs or attempts to grab the female’s buttocks. On both occasions the individual was described as a male aged 30-40, dressed in dark athletic wear and riding a bicycle. He has been reported to be filming on a device secured to a gimbal. The female students have declined any official police report or investigation. However, we believe this information will be helpful for you to make informed decisions for your safety. If this individual approaches you, please contact UTPD immediately. Information we want you to know about your safety and the safety of all Volunteers. The message sent to the UT Campus as part of UT Police Department’s Safety Notice

A day after the alert, UT Police Department Corporal Kelley Kain said they received more reports of the same experience that helped them in the investigation.

“I’m a UT parent as well. I understand how parents can feel, their students have been here a couple of weeks and this is happening,” said Kain.

Kain said in law enforcement, especially in investigations, it’s always better to have more information. She said if an experience makes someone feel unsafe or threatened, it doesn’t have to be physical, but that the feeling enough could be reason to talk to a UT Police Officer, or law enforcement.

“We did have people reach out after that warning was issued, that helps us because it reminds people ‘gosh it wasn’t just me'” said Kain.

Despite his arrest, UTPD leadership warns that doesn’t mean the risk is over. They’re encouraging the community to stay aware of their surroundings and be diligent.

Being aware of surroundings goes beyond just noticing where you are, but also, noticing who is around you.

Make note of clothing or distinguishable features of anyone you come in contact with

Make eye contact with anyone you pass

Stay grounded in the moment, be aware of changes to the scenery

Don’t be afraid of hurting someone’s feelings if you feel threatened or unsafe

Kain says women especially should not be concerned with how their actions will be perceived if they feel trapped, threatened, or unsafe.

Campus Safety App

UT Knoxville utilizes a campus safety app called “LiveSafe”, that is available to students for download using their Net ID.

Use your smartphone contacts to invite friends and family to “walk” (or drive) with you virtually

Place an emergency call to the nearest 911—no matter where you are

Reach UT Police via emergency call or text

Report an incident to a variety of campus offices

Access important resources like emergency procedures and the safety map

Report suspicious activity

How to sign up for LiveSafe

Download and install “LiveSafe” from Google Play or the Apple App Store Register the app with your phone number or email Add your organization by searching for “UTK” and selecting “University of Tennessee Knoxville”

