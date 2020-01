SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN)– A Utah man claims he has a 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger.

David Whipple says he bought the burger at a McDonald’s in Logan on July 7th, 1999.

He even hung on to the receipt.

He says he initially purchased the burger for a presentation he made about enzymes and deterioration, but the burger ended up in the pocket of a coat that was forgotten about for years.

Whipple decided to check in on the burger this week … And found it much the same.