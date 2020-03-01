UT suspends spring study abroad programs in Italy after CDC changes travel advisory

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has suspended its spring study abroad programs in Italy Friday and is working with the 33 affected students to return them to the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention changed its travel advisory for Italy to Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel.

UT administrators immediately implemented the university’s plans Friday night for the students to return.

UT will reimburse students for their airfare and advisers will coordinate with students to determine their best option to finish their studies. Alternatives include online courses offered by students’ host universities in Italy, UT courses, or additional options tailored to students’ individual academic needs.

Students were primarily located in Milan, Rome or Florence.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our students is paramount, but we know that this decision is a difficult disruption for them,” Provost David Manderscheid said. “We are working hard on our campus and with host institutions to ensure students stay on track academically. We will support them in this transition to make sure they do not lose time in their studies.”

University administrators continue to evaluate summer study abroad in Italy. If summer programs are suspended, affected students will receive assistance with alternate academic arrangements.