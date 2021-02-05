UT investigating racially charged acronym written by faculty member

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee College of Arts and Sciences is investigating after a faculty member wrote a racially charged acronym on the whiteboard during an Africana Studies class.

College and department leadership is actively talking with our students and faculty member about an Africana Studies class in which the faculty member wrote a racially charged acronym on the whiteboard. (1/4) — UT Arts & Sciences (@ArtsSciencesUT) February 4, 2021

The college said it is talking with students and the faculty member to understand the context and the impact “in order to chart a path forward.”

“Information is still being gathered about this incident, which may precipitate additional actions,” a tweet from the university said on Thursday. “We are sorry for the hurt this has caused our community.

“Our work to create a campus where everyone matters and belongs will not stop, and we are committed to continuous learning.”