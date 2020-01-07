UT fan recovering after suffering stroke during TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee Volunteers fan is recovering after suffering a stroke during the highly anticipated bowl game in Florida and his family says they are grateful to the other Vols fans who helped them.

JD Newton and his family got to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game on Jan. 2 and went inside the TIAA Bank Field stadium, but had to leave before kickoff.

JD Newton, 48, had had a stroke inside the stadium.

His wife, Theresa Newton, told WATE 6 On Your Side that going to the game was a blessing in disguise.

“As soon as the bowl selections came out, my husband jumped online and bought our family tickets as a extra, little Christmas something fun for our children. We had never taken our youngest,” Theresa Newton said.

The Newton family lives in Panama City, Fla., so they don’t get the chance to see the Vols play in a stadium too often.

“I have waited my whole life and today I get to take my son to his first Tennessee game. We will give our all for Tennessee today,” JD Newton posted on Facebook before heading into the stadium.

She said her husband is a lifelong Vols fan and was excited to take his son to his first Tennessee football game.

The family arrived in Jacksonville just in time for the Vol Walk.

Shortly later, they went inside the stadium to take their seats. That’s when tragedy struck.

“We’re getting in our seats and JD started feeling that he, he didn’t feel very well, saying he needed to sit down,” Theresa Newton said.

She said she left their children with their father while she went to go get some water for him.

When she came back, JD Newton was worse and other fans started to help out.

Theresa Newton said she tried to give her husband the water, but it was falling right out of one side of his mouth. He kept answering different questions with the same response.

“Some other fans had already reached out for medical help for us and stayed with us, and prayed with us, and prayed over my children and all of us during all of that,” Theresa Newton said.

Medics came to the family’s aid in the stadium, and Theresa Newton told them that her husband had a history of blood clots.

She said he was taken to Baptist Health Hospital and the staff immediately started treating him.

“Right about kickoff time he was in surgery, trying to clear the blood cot from his brain, and he was fighting for his life while (Tennessee players) were fighting for a win,” she said.

Theresa Newton said her husband wouldn’t have had the same outcome if they watched the game at home.

In Jacksonville, the family was minutes away from a hospital with the region’s only stroke center.

Back home in Panama City, everyone is still redeveloping after Hurricane Michael.

“They have very limited resources. Both of our hospitals are very limited. A lot of physicians have left the area,” Theresa Newton said.

According to stroke.org, the first four hours of a stroke are crucial because the sooner treatment starts, the better chance a patient will have to recover.

Theresa Newton said she told her husband that the Vols won the bowl game as soon as she could see him.

She said they have yet to watch the game because they’ve heard it was stressful and doesn’t think her husband doesn’t need that kind of stress right now.

“He’s been a Tennessee fan longer than we’ve been married. Through the good and the bad, he’s a Vol,” Theresa Newton said.

Friends and family of the Newtons set up a fundraiser through Facebook to help with his treatment and recovery.

Theresa Newton said that they greatly appreciate the help from those fans in the stadium, and the help from those supporting her family ever since the game.

JD Newton could be heading home fairly soon if all goes well.

The sooner the better, because their children, including the 6-year-old son who couldn’t get a UT football at the bowl game, are back home in Panama City.

