UT Athletics, UTPD working to identify fans who threw trash onto field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A spokesperson with the University of Tennessee said Sunday that UT Police are working to see if they can identify anyone who threw trash and other items on the field during the UT vs. Ole Miss football game Saturday night.

In a statement, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman further condemned the behavior from Vols fans during the final half-hour of the game.

“We are trying to identify people who threw things onto the field last night in order to hold them accountable,” Plowman said. “I want our fans to be passionate in support of our student-athletes. That cannot mean resorting to bad behavior when things don’t go our way. We should create a safe, fun, and competitive environment in all our sports venues, for both teams, and we need our fans to help us do that.”

Tisha Benton, Vice Chancellor of Communications and Marketing added to the statement, saying, “UTPD is working to see if people can be identified. If the university is able to identify students, they will go through the student conduct process, and lose the ability to attend future games. Part of an event-management review will include the potential to add additional cameras focused on the student section to make identifying students easier in the future.”