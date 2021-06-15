UT announces Neyland Stadium will be at full capacity this fall; ticket packages available for purchase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has announced that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall, just in time for the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football to begin.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”

UT also announced that ticket packages and season tickets are available for the 2021 season at AllVols.com.

“We can’t wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the ‘T’ and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special,” coach Josh Heupel said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support.”