USPS hosting job fairs in Nashville ahead of busy holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Companies are gearing up for the holiday season, and the United States Postal Service is doing what it can to meet the demands of this busy time of year.

The USPS announced it will be hosting job fairs in Nashville this week, starting with a virtual job fair from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. You can sign up for the virtual event by CLICKING HERE.

If you prefer an in-person job fair, they’ve got you covered there too. The USPS is hosting a live job fair at the Nashville Processing & Distribution Center from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday. To register for the in-person event, CLICK HERE.

The USPS is hiring for the following positions:

City Carrier Assistant

Rural Carrier Associate

Mail Handler Assistant

Postal Support Employee Sales & Service Associate

Postal Support Employee Mail Processing Clerk

If you want to apply, make sure you bring a valid ID and your resume with you.

Starting pay ranges from $18.51 – $19.06 per hour.

For more information about careers at USPS, CLICK HERE.