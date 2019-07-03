USMNT to play Semifinal in Music City ahead of Fourth of July festivities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Music City gears up for a big celebration Thursday, the U.S Men’s National Soccer Team is getting ready for a big game.

The U.S. Men’s National Team beat Curaçao 1-0 to advance to the Gold Cup semi finals in Nashville. On Wednesday the USMNT will take on Jamaica, a team they lost to earlier this year, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Nashville is expanding the 4th of July celebration this year by starting on Wednesday.

There will be concerts, food and fun for everyone in attendance both Wednesday and Thursday.

Fans attening the Allstate “Day for Play” ahead of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal match will be able to try out their soccer skills and hang out with pro soccer players, pose for photos with the Gold Cup, they will also have a chance to win free tickets to the game.

Have an old soccer ball? Bring it to Walk of Fame Park where Allstate will switch it out for a new one.

A free Family Fun Zone with activities and entertainment by DJ Robert Luke will take place on July 3 starting at noon at Music City Walk of Fame Park. Artists performing at Ascend Amphitheater on July 3 include headliner Alejandro Aranda performing as Scarypoolparty at 6:15 p.m., along with The Whigs at 5 p.m. and Bizz & Everyday People at 4 p.m. “Today In Nashville” personality Kelly Sutton will emcee. Gates at Ascend Amphitheater will open at 3 p.m.

The Gold Cup semifinal soccer match will take place at Nissan Stadium at 8 p.m., and a five-minute fireworks show, which will be shot from the East Bank, will follow at approximately 10 p.m.

The college football national championship trophy will also be at Walk of Fame Park for anyone wanting to pose for a picture.

Tickets to the Gold Cup game are still available.