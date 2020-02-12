Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools

USGS: 5 small earthquakes rattle area near Great Smoky park

News
Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Five small earthquakes rattled am area near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in east Tennessee, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday.

The first quake registered at 2:48 a.m. and the last was reported at 6:56 a.m. According to USGS data, all five were small, between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7.

The earthquake swarm hit in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border. They were likely too small to be felt by people in the area, the agency said.

“Earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt about once a year. Earthquakes too small to be felt are abundant in the seismic zone, and seismographs have recorded hundreds of them in recent decades,“ the USGS said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar