Use of force expert used during George Floyd case can testify in Andrew Delke trial, judge rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Los Angeles Police sergeant who testified in the George Floyd case can also be called as an expert witness in Andrew Delke’s trial, a judge ruled on Friday.

The Metro Nashville Police officer is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 deadly shooting of Daniel Hambrick.

The defense had been trying to block Sgt. Jody Stiger from testifying in the case. A judge denied that motion.

The judge also ruled that former Davidson County District Attorney Torry Johnson can testify.

