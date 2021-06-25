Use of force expert used during George Floyd case can testify in Andrew Delke trial, judge rules

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Los Angeles Police sergeant who testified in the George Floyd case can also be called as an expert witness in Andrew Delke’s trial, a judge ruled on Friday.

The Metro Nashville Police officer is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 deadly shooting of Daniel Hambrick.

The defense had been trying to block Sgt. Jody Stiger from testifying in the case. A judge denied that motion.

The judge also ruled that former Davidson County District Attorney Torry Johnson can testify.

Click here to read the full document released on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss