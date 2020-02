KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The U.S. military says American and Afghan military personnel have been fired on while conducting an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province. U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a statement Saturday that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were “engaged by direct firing.” Leggett said “We are assessing the situation,” without saying whether there were any casualties.

There were no other details.