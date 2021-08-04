US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted in grocery store parking lot armed robbery

Zachary Turner

Zachary Turner (Source: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery in a Gallatin Pike grocery store parking lot last month.

According to Metro Police, 28-year-old Zachary Turner was arrested in Greenbrier and charged with carjacking and vehicle theft. He is being held in lieu of $105,000 bond.

Police said the victim was loading his groceries onto his motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the Kroger on Gallatin Pike near Shelton Avenue.

He told officers that a man, later identified as Turner, approached him, lifted his shirt to reveal a revolver in his waistband and ordered him to hand over his keys.

As Turner attempted to ride off on the motorcycle, officers said he was confronted by a Kroger security guard, causing him to crash.

Turner ran off, then stole a blue 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck from a nearby residence, according to investigators.

Turner was also the subject of a News 2 CrimeTracker report out of Cheatham County, where he was accused of stealing 50 guns from the home of a widow.

