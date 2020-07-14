US Dept. of Defense identifies Army officer killed in non-combat incident in Afghanistan

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WKRN) – The United States Department of Defense (DOD) identified the soldier who died supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
DOD officials said 24-year-old 1st Lt. Joseph Trent Allbaugh, of Folsom, California, died from a non-combat-related incident on July 12 in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Officials said Allbaugh was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th ADA Brigade, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
This is an ongoing investigation.
