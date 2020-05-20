US arrests 2 men accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss’ escape

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested a former Green Beret and his son who are accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he awaited trial on charges of financial misconduct.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Harvard, Massachusetts. They are wanted by Japan officials on charges that they helped Ghosn escape the country in December after Ghosn was released on bail. Ghosn reappeared in Lebanon, saying he had fled to avoid “political persecution.” Ghosn has said he’s innocent of the charges.