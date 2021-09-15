UPS to hire 1,500+ for holiday season in Nashville area

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – UPS is set to hire more than 1,500 people during the holiday season in the Nashville area.

According to a release from UPS, the hiring’s come with the anticipated increase in package volume set to begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

UPS officials have relaunched their approach to hiring, now presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less.

Benefits of a seasonal job with with the logistics leader include:

Over the last three years, about one third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

That opportunity for a permanent job is important to many. Nearly three-quarters of seasonal hires want their job to turn into a long-term position, according to a recent survey of Americans.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

UPS facilities in Nashville hiring seasonal workers include:

La Vergne , 7013 Centerpointe Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086

, 7013 Centerpointe Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086 Massman , 705 Massman Drive, Nashville, TN 37210

, 705 Massman Drive, Nashville, TN 37210 Whites Creek Hub, 3205 Whites Creek Pk, Nashville, TN 37205

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.