UPS to hire 100,000 for holiday season

(CNN) — UPS says it’s getting ready for the holiday season by going on a hiring spree.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to hire 100,000 season employees for the holidays.

Most of the positions will be for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

No word on the starting pay for the positions.

The increase in hiring comes as UPS predicts the volume of packages it handles will grow starting in November through January 2020.

UPS says it expects to hire over a third of seasonal workers permanently after the holidays.