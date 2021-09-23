UPS combats labor shortages with 1,500 new hires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – UPS plans to hire more than 1,500 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush season just in the Nashville area alone.

The influx of new hires will be of great advantage ahead of the holiday season which UPS is expecting to be a record-breaking one.

New employees will help manage the substantial package volume increase that the company says will start in October and won’t end until January 2022.

UPS says that along with COVID-19 and the expected record-breaking holiday rush, new hires are needed now more than ever.

Nationwide, the company is looking forward to hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers to help manage package volume increase.

Customer needs will always be at the forefront for UPS, but the company states they may have to pivot in order to meet additional demands.

UPS HR Manager Elveta Cooper asks for patience as the company tackles the increase in package demands.

“If there is a time frame out there, I know a lot of us have been to places where it says be patient. If we do have that issue where we don’t have a driver, or a package handler we always pull from other resources to make sure that our customer receives the excellent service that we offer,” says Cooper.

Currently, La Vergne and Nashville UPS locations are hiring, click here to apply.