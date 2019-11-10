UPDATE: Suspect arrested in murder of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Clark Atlanta University student.

Barron Brantley

Barron (Renwick) Brantley, was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday and charged with murder in connection to the death of Alexis Crawford. An arrest warrant is still out for Crawford’s roommate, Jordan Jones.

An exact motive for the murder is not yet known, but investigators are looking into a sexual assault allegation made by Crawford against Brantley, who is Jones’ boyfriend.

A family spokesperson spoke on behalf of Crawford’s mother and father.

“I cant find strong enough words to express how hurt Alexis’ family is,” he said. “Ms. Crawford is unable to speak. She literally couldn’t say nothing.”

Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields expressed her condolences to the family.

“This has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Shields said. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

_________________

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that the body of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford was found Friday at a park in DeKalb County.

Shields says investigators are securing arrest warrants for Crawford’s friend and roommate, 21-year-old Jordan Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Baron Brantley. She says one of the suspects led investigators to where Crawford’s body was found.

Alexis Crawford

Shields says a motive has not been clearly established but notes that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1.

The police chief says the case has come to “one of the saddest conclusions possible” and Shields apologized to the family.