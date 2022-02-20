(WKRN) – We are expecting two weather systems this week:

1) Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Scattered showers Monday afternoon, with a few storms overnight. Tuesday we expect the strongest storms and they will push in during the afternoon and evening. See below:

2) The second starts Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday night with more locally heavy rain possible.

Between the two storms systems, much of Middle TN and South KY could see 3-5″ of rain with a few pockets of 6″ possible.

As far as strong storms are concerned, The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1/5) for Monday night roughly from the I-65 corridor westward.

On Tuesday, there is a Slight Risk (2/5) in effect for far South and Southwest Middle TN, with a Marginal Risk (1/5) elsewhere.

Wednesday may be our only dry (but cool) day before the second round pushes in Wednesday night through Thursday night.

We finally dry out on Friday and chill down with highs only in the low 40s.

Please be Weather Alert this week.