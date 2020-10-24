UPDATE: One victim air-lifted to area hospital after shooting at Cold Creek Resort

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: Pigeon Forge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at the Cold Creek Resort Friday afternoon.

Shortly after officers found the victim, they were air-lifted to an area hospital for treatment.

James Tipton does maintenance work at the resort. He says he never heard a commotion, an argument. He says he went to the store and when he came back, there was blood everywhere.

“I just started following the blood trail. I come in here and find him in the room inside the door right here covered in blood and then by then we called the cops and the ambulance and had him come out here and wait in front.” Tipton said.

Tipton says guns are not allowed at the resort under any circumstances.

There is no other information at this time, this investigation remains ongoing.

EARLIER: Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a reported shooting at the Cold Creek Resort.

