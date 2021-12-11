(WKRN) – With the number of storm reports and possible tornadoes that occurred Friday evening through Saturday morning, it will be days, if not weeks before all of the storm surveys are completed by our National Weather Service offices in Nashville, Paducah, and Louisville.

However, on Saturday afternoon, storm surveys were completed for Dickson County and Bowling Green, KY.

In Dickson County, an EF-2 tornado was confirmed with maximum winds of 130 mph. The pathwidth was determined to be 500 yards with the length TBD.

According to radar images, it appears to have crossed HWY 46 between Dickson and I-40 and headed into the Burns community in hte southern part of the county.

In Bowling Green, KY (Warren County), an EF-3 was confirmed with maximum winds of 150 mph. The Louisville NWS office is still determining the length and width of its path.

By Sunday afternoon we should have a determination on how strong the tornado was that struck Mayfield, KY. The Paducah National Weather Service was investigating the damage there today and is still determining its strength.

This is the same storm that traveled from northeast Arkansas through southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee into Kentucky. IF surveys determine that it stayed on the ground for the whole length of damage reports, it will become the longest track tornado in history. It’s being dubbed the “Quad-State Tornado” by some. To read more about this historic storm see this article by News 2 Meteorologist Mary Mays.

Here is were the National Weather Service office in Nashville plans to survey on Sunday:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 843 PM CST SAT DEC 11 2021 ...STORM DAMAGE SURVEYS CONTINUE TOMORROW... TOMORROW, NWS NASHVILLE WILL CONTINUE TO SURVEY DAMAGE FROM FRIDAY NIGHT'S STORMS. TWO TEAMS WILL BE GOING OUT TO MULTIPLE AREAS. STORM SURVEY TEAM 1 WILL COMPLETE SURVEYS IN DICKSON COUNTY, THEN MOVE ONTO KINGSTON SPRINGS, PERRY COUNTY, THEN ATTEMPT TO GET TO STEWART COUNTY BY THE END OF THE DAY. STORM SURVEY TEAM 2 WILL COVER DAVIDSON COUNTY, HENDERSONVILLE, MT. JULIET AND ATTEMPT TO GET TO SMITH COUNTY BY THE END OF THE DAY. WE WILL GET INFORMATION OUT AS SOON AS TEAMS REPORT BACK TO THE OFFICE. IN ADDITION, AS MORE INFORMATION REACHES THE OFFICE, FURTHER STORM SURVEYS MAY BECOME NECESSARY DURING THE FIRST PART OF NEXT WEEK.