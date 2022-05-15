NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms were approaching the Tennessee River during the early evening hours that could produce gusty, damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for severe weather in areas west and northwest of Nashville, and a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) elsewhere.

The rough timing of the storms across ther area shows them crossing the Tennessee River around 7:30 pm and making their way towards Nashville between 9:30 pm to 10 pm.

There are some indications that the storms may begin to weaken from I-65 eastward.

